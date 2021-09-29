Police continue searching for suspects in death of 18-year-old

Joshua Bennett is seen in this photo released by the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (WRPS handout) Joshua Bennett is seen in this photo released by the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (WRPS handout)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

YouTube blocks all anti-vaccine content

YouTube will block all anti-vaccine content, moving beyond COVID-19 to include content that alleges vaccines cause chronic health effects or contains misinformation on the substances in vaccines.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver