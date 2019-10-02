A search team is canvassing in Cambridge on Wednesday for a missing man.

Scott Woodley was reported missing in 2018, but hasn't been seen in five years.

Police say they don't believe foul play is involved in his disappearance.

A team is searching an area by Speedsville Road because Woodley was known to camp there.

"During our last search there was some bones located but we have confirmed through a forensic pathologist that they were bones of an animal. We will be working in consultation if anything is located with our forensics identification unit as well as the forensic pathologist to verify the identity of those bones," says Waterloo Regional Police Service Cst. Ashley Dietrich.

He is described as 5'6, around 150 pounds, has a slim build, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Woodley was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Investigators say they are concerned for Woodley's wellbeing.