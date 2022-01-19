Police connect three home break-ins in Kitchener and Waterloo

WATERLOO -

Waterloo regional police are investigating a string of targeted home break-ins in Waterloo Region.

Between Dec. 30 and Jan. 13, at least three homes were invaded in the Eastbridge and Bechtel neighbourhoods in Waterloo, as well as the Hidden Valley area of Kitchener.

Police said all three incidents are believed to be connected, adding that each home backs onto a green space and was targeted while the homeowners were away.

No further details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are reminding residents to keep all doors locked, even when at home; and assess outdoor lighting to determine if it effectively lights up entry points to the home.

Authorities also recommend completing a home security audit to assess your home’s physical security weak points and make it more difficult for thieves to break into your home.