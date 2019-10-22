

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A missing woman has officials in Brantford concerned for her wellbeing.

Brantford police say Chrystal Thompson, 40, is new to the Brantford area and is known to travel between there and Woodstock.

She's described as a white woman, standing five feet six inches and weighing around 141 lbs.

She has brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing black heeled shoes, a purple skirt and a black top.

Police say they are concerned for her wellbeing and are asking anyone with information to call them.