Featured
Police concerned for wellbeing of missing 71-year-old woman
Elaine Wolley, 71, was last seen in the area of Highland and Westmount. (@WRPSToday / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 5:34PM EST
KITCHENER – Police are calling on the public after a woman went missing in Kitchener.
Elaine Wolley was reportedly last seen in the area of Highland and Westmount on Monday morning.
The 71-year-old woman is five feet five inches tall and weighs about 135 lbs.
She has short grey hair and glasses.
Wolley was last seen wearing a lime green coat, blue jeans and black shoes.
Police say they are concerned for her wellbeing and are asking anyone with information to contact them.