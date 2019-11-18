

CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Police are calling on the public after a woman went missing in Kitchener.

Elaine Wolley was reportedly last seen in the area of Highland and Westmount on Monday morning.

The 71-year-old woman is five feet five inches tall and weighs about 135 lbs.

She has short grey hair and glasses.

Wolley was last seen wearing a lime green coat, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police say they are concerned for her wellbeing and are asking anyone with information to contact them.