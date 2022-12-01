Police concerned for well-being of missing teen
Waterloo regional police said they are concerned for the well-being of a missing teenager from Cambridge.
On Thursday, just before 9:30 a.m., police said 13-year-old Daniel Dore was missing.
He is described as 4-foot-6 with a slim build and dark brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants
Police are asking anyone with information on Dore to call them at 519-570-9777.
