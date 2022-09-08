Police concerned for well-being of missing teen

Waterloo regional police say there are concerns for the well-being of a missing 15-year-old.

In a tweet, police said Shyann Cole is 5-foot-6 with a slim build.

Cole has black hair that is shaved on the sides and black eyebrows with lines shaved into them.

Police said Cole wears baggy clothing and is possibly carrying a black/red bag with word on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.