Police concerned for well-being of missing man, 22
Taylor Dutton, 22, was missing with concern for his well-being. (Source: Wellington County OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 11:11AM EST
Wellington County OPP are searching for a missing Caledon man.
Taylor Dutton, 22, has reportedly been missing since Monday at around 1 a.m.
Police responded to the call at a residence on Trafalgar Road, near 17 Side Road and north of Wellington Road 124.
Dutton is described as five feet 10 inches with a medium build and an unkempt beard.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and coat, grey track pants and Timberland boots.
Police said he did not have access to transportation.
The Wellington County OPP is concerned for his well-being, and is asking the public for help in locating him.