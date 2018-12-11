

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP are searching for a missing Caledon man.

Taylor Dutton, 22, has reportedly been missing since Monday at around 1 a.m.

Police responded to the call at a residence on Trafalgar Road, near 17 Side Road and north of Wellington Road 124.

Dutton is described as five feet 10 inches with a medium build and an unkempt beard.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and coat, grey track pants and Timberland boots.

Police said he did not have access to transportation.

The Wellington County OPP is concerned for his well-being, and is asking the public for help in locating him.