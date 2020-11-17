Advertisement
Police concerned for well-being of missing 12-year-old
Published Tuesday, November 17, 2020 4:16PM EST
Linayai Barnes was last seen in Cambridge on Monday (Supplied: WRPS)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say there is concern for the well-being of a missing 12-year-old girl.
Police say Linayai Barnes was last seen leaving her home on Ballantyne Avenue in Cambridge on Monday around 3 p.m.
"There is concern for her well-being," police said in a tweet on Tuesday,
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.