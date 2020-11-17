KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say there is concern for the well-being of a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Linayai Barnes was last seen leaving her home on Ballantyne Avenue in Cambridge on Monday around 3 p.m.

There is concern for her wellbeing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or @WaterlooCrime pic.twitter.com/2gfUAqOT1E — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 17, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.