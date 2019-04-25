

CTV Kitchener





A woman and her child have been reported missing by the child’s father, police in Peel Region say.

Ethan Montes, five, is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed.

The father says he last saw her at 8 a.m. in Mississauga when she was taking the child to school. The boy’s mother reportedly picked him up from school at the end of the day.

Mohammed is thought to be driving a grey four-door Toyota Matrix with the Ontario license plate 379 WTM. The vehicle is a 2003 model.

It’s not known where the pair went but police say they were last seen in Mississauga in the area of The Collegeway and Glen Erin. Officials say it's possible that they headed to London, Ont.

Police believe the pair has been missing since Wednesday evening and say that they are very concerned about their wellbeing.