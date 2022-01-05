Police concerned about Guelph man missing for three weeks

Guelph -

Police and neighbours are worried about the well-being of 58-year-old Charles Rudd who has been missing for three weeks.

In a release Wednesday, the Guelph Police Service said Rudd was last seen at the in the downtown area of the city. Prior to that Rudd “was believed to have been last seen at Guelph General Hospital on December 15.”

Two days later Rudd was reported missing by his landlord who went to go check on his downtown unit and saw that Rudd’s cat had not been fed.

Police said neighbours reportedly had not seen Rudd at that time “in at least four days.”

Guelph police issued photos of Rudd and describe him as a white male, 5’10”, 150 lbs with unkempt grey hair.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Guelph Police Service or Crime Stoppers.