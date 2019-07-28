

CTV Kitchener





Police believe they're closing in on serial predator after new video shows suspect

Regional police say they think they’re getting close to catching a serial predator.

Investigators have released new photos and videos of a suspect who was in the area of Brybeck Crescent before and after the time of a sexual assault on a young girl earlier this month.

"I was sitting here on my porch and all of the sudden I see ambulances, police cars and everything showing up," remembers Leoanna, a neighbor who lives nearby.

Fire at livestock farm caused by 4 year old with barbecue lighter

A fire at a livestock farm in Wellesley Township was started by a four year old playing with a barbecue lighter.

The child's blanket was sparked by the lighter, which caused the fire.

It sent four people to hospital for smoke inhalation on Saturday.

Layoffs at KidsAbility blamed on province’s cuts to autism programs

KidsAbility says it’s been forced to lay off half its staff - between 20 and 25 workers - as a result of the province’s decision to cut funding to autism services.

All of them worked with special needs children at the organization’s Waterloo location.

“We do expect families to be quite upset by this news,” says KidsAbility CEO Linda Kenny.

Several reports of counterfeit money in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Regional Police are warning the community after receiving several reports of residents falling victim to counterfeit money.

Since January, police have received more than 205 incidents around the issue.

In most cases, $20, $50 and $100 bills have been passed at local retail and fast food businesses.

Police investigating early morning shooting in Cambridge

Police are investigating a shooting that happened early on Thursday morning in Cambridge.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it happened in the area of Queenston Road and Westminster Drive South.

There are no reported injuries, but residents in the quiet neighbourhood say it was around 2 a.m. at an Airbnb rental property where they heard gunshots.