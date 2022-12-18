Police close Waterloo road after crash damages power lines

Waterloo regional police have closed Erbsville Road between Keats Way and Royal Beech Drive due to a collision which knocked down power lines.

Police said via Twitter the roadway was closed around noon, and will remain closed until 4 p.m.

Police said the two-vehicle collision on Erbsvilled Road that resulted in power lines coming down.

"Initial information at this time is that a passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to a local hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries. Erbsville Road is expected to remain closed between Keats Way and Royal Beech Drive until approximately 4 p.m. for hydro repairs," police told CTV News in an email.

This story will be updated.