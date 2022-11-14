Police close Waterloo road after collision

Waterloo regional police have closed a major Waterloo road due to a collision.

In a tweet just before 2 p.m. Monday, police said officers were on scene at Columbia Street East and Weber Street North for a collision investigation.

Police said Columbia Street East is closed from Marsland Drive to Weber Street North.

A crash in Waterloo on Nov. 14. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)

Police did not provide any information on potential injuries.

