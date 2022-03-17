Police close streets as St. Patrick's Day crowd in Waterloo grows

The party has started in Waterloo for St. Patrick’s Day 2022.

After two years of subdued celebrations, students are partying along Marshall Street as Ezra Avenue is heavily fenced off.

Around 1 p.m., Marshall Street was also closed off at Regina Street as partiers moved out onto the streets and the crowd continued to swell.

Crowds of St. Patrick's Day revelers on Marshall Street around 1:30 p.m. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News)

Mashall has been closed at Regina streets swarmed just like Ezra @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/0Z8YRDmhqb — Jeff Pickel (@PickelPressCTV) March 17, 2022

The party has started, SPD in Waterloo, the party is moving to Marshall street this year, students I spoke say they are hoping for a Ezra’esque experience but suspect it will be more spread out, plent of police patrolling @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/8KjGADty3i — Jeff Pickel (@PickelPressCTV) March 17, 2022

There is also heavy police presence in the area. In a tweet, Waterloo regional police encouraged those partying to gather in smaller groups, at licensed establishments or at home.

Party growing, mostly in the area between King and Regina on Marshall St. Starting to see the party spill out on the street, but mostly young people having fun @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/wFUrfaomO7 — Jeff Pickel (@PickelPressCTV) March 17, 2022

Regional police also posted a message from Chief Bryan Larkin saying “they will continue to work closely with our community and emergency service partners to ensure complete and extensive operational plan is in place throughout the next 24 hours.”

Happy St. Patrick's Day! If you plan to celebrate, please do so in smaller gatherings, at licenced establishments, or at home.



Our top priority is ensuring your safety and the safety of the entire Waterloo Region community.



Message from Chief Larkin: https://t.co/miOy92EUjw pic.twitter.com/YAxvirvDYa — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) March 17, 2022

The University of Waterloo sent out a tweet reminding students to watch out for each other, encouraging them to eat and drink with friends on campus or a local pub or restaurant.

If you celebrate St. Patty's remember:

🍀Eat & drink with ur friends on campus or at a local pub or restaurant

🍀Watch out for ur friends, peers & yourself. Keep each other safe

🍀You need consent to get lucky this St. Patrick’s Day



Support: https://t.co/jAZKxvVgPs@UWaterloo pic.twitter.com/P2BVEvtYej — UWaterloo Life (@UWaterlooLife) March 17, 2022

Wilfrid Laurier University also tweeted, saying they “discourage unsanctioned street gatherings,” adding “they strongly encourage students to make smart choices and engage in safe and respectful behaviors.”

Laurier actively discourages unsanctioned street gatherings. We strongly encourage our students to make smart choices and engage in safe and respectful behaviours. Look out for each other and make smart choices. pic.twitter.com/MdOQLYv0nm — Wilfrid Laurier University (@Laurier) March 17, 2022

Uptown Waterloo has made a map of pubs and restaurants open for St. Patrick's Day: