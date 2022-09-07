Police close Cambridge intersection for crash involving a pedestrian
Waterloo regional police have closed a major intersection in Cambridge for a collision involving a pedestrian.
Police said in a tweet just after 7:15 p.m. “Franklin Boulevard is closed in both directions from Robson Drive to Avenue Road in Cambridge.”
The tweet said officers are currently on scene for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
This story will be updated.
