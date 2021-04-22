KITCHENER -- A driver was charged with stunt driving after police said they were clocked travelling 154 km/h in a 50 km/h zone early Thursday morning.

In a tweet, officials said the driver was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. on Heroux Drive in Cambridge.

Police said the driver was also charged with speeding and careless driving. The vehicle was impounded and the driver's licence was suspended.

At Wednesday's Police Services Board meeting, officials said speeding and stunt driving have been a problem in the region during the pandemic.

"We saw drivers take advantage of open roads," Staff Sgt. Mark Hammer said during the meeting.

There were 285 stunt driving offences in 2020, nearly double the 143 offences in 2019.

Police also handed out 10,189 speeding tickets in 2020, a 40 per cent increase over the 7,253 tickets issued in 2019.

As of Wednesday, officers had already issued 647 speeding tickets in the month of April.