

CTV Kitchener





Police say they had to clear hundreds of partying students on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo.

According to police about 600 people had gathered on the street, notorious for its St. Patrick’s day crowds, on Monday evening.

Police officers along with bylaw officers asked the students to disperse from the area.

Students from two universities, Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Waterloo, had moved in over the weekend ahead of the new school year.

Police say the gathering was peaceful and no charges were laid.