Police chief retiring, masks in school, stolen vehicles in lake: Top stories of the week
WRPS Chief Bryan Larkin retiring to take high-ranking RCMP position
Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin is retiring from the service after nearly eight years in the position, but it’s not to be the end of his career in policing. CTV News has confirmed Larkin has been appointed to a high-ranking position with the RCMP.
An internal communication sent Thursday from RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and obtained by CTV News, announced Larkin’s hiring as Deputy Commissioner, Specialized Policing Services. Larkin is quoted in the memo saying he proud to be joining what he calls an “iconic Canadian organization.”
The memo said Larkin will replace Deputy Commissioner Steve White, who retired Thursday, April 14.
‘A system in chaos’: Waterloo region teachers unions want mask mandate back in schools
While the University of Waterloo extends its mask mandate, local teachers unions and some parents are pushing to do the same in elementary and high schools in Waterloo region. Previously, the University of Waterloo had said face coverings would be required in all indoor settings until May 1. But the university has now extended its mask mandate for the “foreseeable future.”
“We’ve seen an increased number of students and employees who have had to miss school or work due to COVID-19,” said Nick Manning at the University of Waterloo. “That’s one of the data points we’ve considered when looking to continue our mask requirement.”
Wilfrid Laurier University and the University Of Guelph have committed to keeping their mask requirements until May 1.
Jeff Pelich, president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) in Waterloo Region said the mandate should not have been lifted in the first place.
“It really has created a system in chaos,” said Pelich. “It’s unfortunate that we are put in this position. If we had just wore masks all long it is unlikely we would have had this level of absence staff.”
‘Like a war zone’: Heavy police presence leads to arrest in Waterloo’s Beechwood neighbourhood
Police cruisers, armed officers and an armoured vehicle were seen in Waterloo’s Beechwood neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon, as police arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener hit and run. Area residents described the scene as like something out of a movie.
“It kind of looked like a war zone to tell you the truth,” area resident Morgan McMillan told CTV News. "I saw a whole bunch of officers with their fully automatic guns out,” he said. “So obviously something quite serious is happening.
"They didn't even look like officers, they looked like military. They didn't have normal uniforms on. They looked like military, they even had a big armoured vehicle."
Police said Tuesday’s arrest was connected to an incident in Kitchener last week. At around 2:30 p.m. on April 7, officers saw a man wanted on two outstanding warrants in the area of Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue in Kitchener.
Police said officers attempted to arrest the man, but he resisted and “caused his vehicle to come into contact with an officer, a police cruiser and another parked vehicle.”
An armoured police vehicle seen in the area of Shakespeare Drive in Waterloo on April 12, 2022. (Submitted)
Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team apologizing after racial slur allegedly used against opposing player
A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.
This comes after an independent investigation ordered by the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association (OWHA) into the incident which is alleged to have occurred during a game against the Orangeville Tigers earlier this year.
CTV received a copy of the investigator’s report from the parent of the Orangeville player.
The report outlines that initial complaint – that during the final four minutes of a game at Kitchener’s Don McLaren Arena on Feb. 26, a player on the Kitchener team used the racial slur against an Orangeville player.
The Orangeville player retaliated by slashing and cross checking the Kitchener player she believed had called her the N-word. The Orangeville player was then given a four-minute penalty and spent the rest of the game in the penalty box.
(Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels)
Seven suspected stolen vehicles found in Brantford lake
Seven 1970’s model vehicles have been pulled from Mohawk Lake in Brantford.
In a media release, Brantford police said they suspect the vehicles were stolen, and appear to have been submerged in the water “for an extended period of time.” The vehicles were recovered on Friday, April 8 by Brantford police and an OPP dive team.
Police said initial investigation found no evidence the vehicles were involved in any other crime.
(Brantford Police Service)
Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand
The shattered port city of Mariupol appeared on the brink of falling to the Russians on Sunday after seven weeks under siege, in what would give Moscow a crucial success following its failure to storm the Ukrainian capital and the sinking of its Black Sea flagship.
'Don’t trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
Holy days converging in April spark interfaith celebrations
It's a convergence that happens only rarely. Coinciding with Judaism's Passover, Christianity's Easter and Islam's holy month of Ramadan, Buddhists, Baha'is, Sikhs, Jains and Hindus also are celebrating their holy days in April.
Sikh community hands out free pizza in London
Members of the Guru Nanak Mission Society took to the streets of downtown London Saturday to hand out about 600 slices of pizza and pop to the public.
Cottam farm opens barn doors to the public, taking precautions as bird flu cases emerge in Canada, U.S.
As a Cottam farm opens its barn doors to the public for Easter weekend, its owner says she's taken the appropriate steps to ensure the safety of her birds — and visitors — amid avian flu cases emerging in other parts of North America.
Mix of sun and clouds with below average temperatures on Sunday
The long weekend comes to an end with sunshine and cooler temperatures in Windsor-Essex.
Barrie Colts ice Niagara to clinch a spot in the playoffs
The morale was high in Niagara on Saturday night as the Barrie Colts skated their way into the playoffs.
Collingwood animal shelter receives a $25,000 donation
A couple has donated $25,000 to a Collingwood animal shelter.
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 1,130, another 23 deaths reported since Thursday
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 dropped below 1,150 on Saturday as the province reported another 23 deaths due to the disease over the past two days.
Top 5 stories in northern Ontario this week
In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories that made headlines in northeastern Ontario this week.
Northern darts championship underway in Timmins
Dozens of determined darts enthusiasts flocked to Timmins for a provincial championship this weekend, some vying for cash and others to represent the north on the national stage.
-
Toronto mosque shooting prompts increased patrols in Ottawa
Ottawa police say they have been in contact with local imams in the city following a shooting outside a mosque in Scarborough early Saturday morning.
Gatineau firefighters battle blaze in Hull
Gatineau firefighters say two people suffered minor injuries after their home in Hull caught fire.
Canadian Museum of Nature temporarily closes its Owls exhibit to protect birds against Bird Flu
Several cases of bird flu have been confirmed across eastern Ontario so far this month, including a Canada goose testing positive in Ottawa.
-
Scarborough house fire leaves man seriously injrued
A man has serious injuries after being pulled from a house fire in Scarborough Sunday afternoon.
Man, 46, fatally shot at busy Montreal corner; many witnesses, few details yet
A 46-year-old man has become Montreal's seventh homicide victim of 2022 after being shot just before 11 p.m. Saturday night at the corner of St. Laurent Blvd. and Jean-Talon St.
Police chase on Highway 15 ends in two deaths in Saint-Jerome, including bystander
While fleeing, someone driving a stolen car crashed into another car and both caught fire. The suspect is dead as well as one of three occupants of the vehicle struck during the pursuit.
Wreckage in Little Italy after drunk driver tries to parallel park -- on top of Bixi stand
There are bad parking jobs, and then there are bad parking jobs. Some Little Italy residents woke up Sunday to find a trail of wreckage after, according to witnesses, two drunk men in a large pickup truck tried to parallel park on top of a stand of Bixis.
18-year-old Halifax man named as homicide victim: police
Halifax Regional Police say 18-year-old Simon Joseph Morrison was the victim of a fatal shooting early Saturday morning on Brunswick Street.
Critics upset with new Nova Scotia property taxes for non-residents
Some out-of-province property owners in Nova Scotia are upset they are the target of new taxes unveiled in the recent provincial budget.
Voting underway for N.B.’s amalgamated Entity 51 name change
As far as place-names go, Entity 51 doesn’t really have a ring to it.
World-renowned Manitoba Arctic researcher David Barber passes away
World-renowned University of Manitoba researcher and academic David Barber, known globally for his accomplishments in Arctic research and climate science, died on Friday.
-
'Set us back big time': April snow delays golf courses from opening
A mid-April snowstorm is frustrating golfers who enjoyed a record early season start last year.
Impaired driving suspected in head-on crash in northwest Calgary
Two people were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition following an early morning crash in northwest Calgary.
Flames secure playoff berth with a little help from Oilers, then thump Coyotes 9-1
An NHL playoff berth secured in the hours before Saturday's puck drop, the Calgary Flames turned a quiet start to a game into a goal-fest in a 9-1 thumping of the visiting Arizona Coyotes.
Calgary families invited to enjoy sensory-friendly Easter at Southcentre Mall
Families with children who have special needs are again invited to enjoy the calm Easter atmosphere provided by staff at a Calgary shopping centre.
Alberta harm reduction advocate, drug user challenges government focus on abstinence
While stories of opioid use are often tragic - with thousands of attributable deaths in Canada in recent years - a Calgary woman who is an advocate for people who use drugs says using them has saved her life.
Teen dies in hospital after assault outside Edmonton high school
A teenager who was attacked outside of McNally High School in Edmonton earlier this month has died.
These B.C. communities just set cold weather records for 3 days in a row
Nearly two dozen B.C. communities saw new record low temperatures in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Driver suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in Abbotsford crash, police say
A man was taken to hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford Saturday night, according to local police.
