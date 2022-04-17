Police chief retiring, masks in school, stolen vehicles in lake: Top stories of the week

WRPS Chief Bryan Larkin retiring to take high-ranking RCMP position

Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin is retiring from the service after nearly eight years in the position, but it’s not to be the end of his career in policing. CTV News has confirmed Larkin has been appointed to a high-ranking position with the RCMP.

An internal communication sent Thursday from RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and obtained by CTV News, announced Larkin’s hiring as Deputy Commissioner, Specialized Policing Services. Larkin is quoted in the memo saying he proud to be joining what he calls an “iconic Canadian organization.”

The memo said Larkin will replace Deputy Commissioner Steve White, who retired Thursday, April 14.

While the University of Waterloo extends its mask mandate, local teachers unions and some parents are pushing to do the same in elementary and high schools in Waterloo region. Previously, the University of Waterloo had said face coverings would be required in all indoor settings until May 1. But the university has now extended its mask mandate for the “foreseeable future.”

“We’ve seen an increased number of students and employees who have had to miss school or work due to COVID-19,” said Nick Manning at the University of Waterloo. “That’s one of the data points we’ve considered when looking to continue our mask requirement.”

Wilfrid Laurier University and the University Of Guelph have committed to keeping their mask requirements until May 1.

Jeff Pelich, president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) in Waterloo Region said the mandate should not have been lifted in the first place.

“It really has created a system in chaos,” said Pelich. “It’s unfortunate that we are put in this position. If we had just wore masks all long it is unlikely we would have had this level of absence staff.”

Police cruisers, armed officers and an armoured vehicle were seen in Waterloo’s Beechwood neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon, as police arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener hit and run. Area residents described the scene as like something out of a movie.

“It kind of looked like a war zone to tell you the truth,” area resident Morgan McMillan told CTV News. "I saw a whole bunch of officers with their fully automatic guns out,” he said. “So obviously something quite serious is happening.

"They didn't even look like officers, they looked like military. They didn't have normal uniforms on. They looked like military, they even had a big armoured vehicle."

Police said Tuesday’s arrest was connected to an incident in Kitchener last week. At around 2:30 p.m. on April 7, officers saw a man wanted on two outstanding warrants in the area of Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue in Kitchener.

Police said officers attempted to arrest the man, but he resisted and “caused his vehicle to come into contact with an officer, a police cruiser and another parked vehicle.”

An armoured police vehicle seen in the area of Shakespeare Drive in Waterloo on April 12, 2022. (Submitted)

A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.

This comes after an independent investigation ordered by the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association (OWHA) into the incident which is alleged to have occurred during a game against the Orangeville Tigers earlier this year.

CTV received a copy of the investigator’s report from the parent of the Orangeville player.

The report outlines that initial complaint – that during the final four minutes of a game at Kitchener’s Don McLaren Arena on Feb. 26, a player on the Kitchener team used the racial slur against an Orangeville player.

The Orangeville player retaliated by slashing and cross checking the Kitchener player she believed had called her the N-word. The Orangeville player was then given a four-minute penalty and spent the rest of the game in the penalty box.

(Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels)

Seven 1970’s model vehicles have been pulled from Mohawk Lake in Brantford.

In a media release, Brantford police said they suspect the vehicles were stolen, and appear to have been submerged in the water “for an extended period of time.” The vehicles were recovered on Friday, April 8 by Brantford police and an OPP dive team.

Police said initial investigation found no evidence the vehicles were involved in any other crime.

(Brantford Police Service)