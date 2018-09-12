

CTV Kitchener





Bryan Larkin was reappointed as Waterloo Regional Police Chief Wednesday, extending his contract for five years.

“On behalf of all the members of the Police Services Board, I am delighted to extend Chief Larkin’s appointment for another term,” said Tom Galloway, Board Chair in a press release. “Chief Larkin has proven to be a true leader with a passion for policing excellence and a strong commitment to public safety. He has been an invaluable member of the Waterloo Regional Police Service and we look forward to working with him as he leads the service into 2023.”

Chief Larkin began his career with Waterloo Regional Police in 1991, working as a front-line Constable and rising to the rank of Superintendent of Central Division.

He also served as Executive Officer to the Chief of Police, as well as Deputy Chief and Chief for the Guelph Police Service.

During his tenure as Chief of Police Larkin volunteered his time as a member of the Canadian and Ontario Associations of Chiefs of Police, is the past President of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, represents the OACP on the Ontario Police Memorial Foundation, and is the Co-Chair of the Provincial Police Joint Health and Safety Committee.

Larkin also serves as the co-chair on the CACP Drug Advisory Committee, and is a member of the Board for Nutrition for Learning and a member of the United Way Campaign Cabinet for Waterloo Region Communities.