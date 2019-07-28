

CTV Kitchener





A woman has been charged while a man is being sought by police regarding a break and enter incident.

Guelph police were called to a commercial property on Dawson Road Saturday around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a break and enter in progress.

The property was surrounded and police found a 36-year-old woman on the property.

She was charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property, and possession of break-in tools.

Another person was identified on the property that was able to elude the authorities.

Police are seeking a warrant for a 33-year-old Guelph man in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact Guelph Police.