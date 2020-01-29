KITCHENER -- A Waterloo man has been charged in connection to a serious crash on Highway 402 that left a person dead in November.

Provincial police say that Mile Mihajlovic, 47, has been charged with careless driving causing death.

First responders headed to the scene on the afternoon of Nov. 20, 2019 after four vehicles collided on the highway near Sarnia.

Three tractor trailers and a commercial vehicle were involved.

The driver of the van, who police have identified as 38-year-old Mykhaylo Boychuk of Hamlin, NY, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Jan. 29, 2020, police announced that they had charged Mihajlovic in connection to the case.

He's scheduled to appear in provincial court on March 12.

None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.

With files from CTV London.