Police charge two men in connection to Waterloo ATM theft
Police identified and arrested two suspects on Thursday. Police say that they were also able to recover a large portion of the stolen money.
A 38-year-old Waterloo male and a 41-year-old male have been charged with theft over $5000. The 38-year old was also charged with possession of stolen property over $5000.
Kitchener Top Stories
BREAKING
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
Is my money safe? What you need to know about bank failures
Since March, three regional banks have failed -- Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. If the recent bank collapses have you worried about the safety of your money, here's what you need to know.
Drayton Valley, Alta., residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire
A reception centre has been set up in Edmonton for thousands of people in Drayton Valley and the surrounding area who were told to get out of town late Thursday night because of an out-of-control wildfire.
BREAKING | Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days
A gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in a series of villages in Serbia, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt.
Lizzo postpones Montreal show due to health, vows she'll 'make it up to you'
Superstar vocalist Lizzo postponed her Montreal show Thursday night after coming down with a serious bug. The popstar posted a video to social media from bed to apologize to fans, saying she felt too unwell to perform.
Look up to the sky for 3 space events this weekend
With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
Pranksters mow symmetrically giant penis in lawn of King Charles coronation party site
A large penis has been mowed in the lawn of a King Charles coronation site just days before the big day and the massive appendage is hard to miss.
Ukrainian TikToker receives hateful emails after attending First Nations powwow
Many First Nations people are standing behind a Ukrainian TikToker after he received online hate for attending a powwow in Regina.
'We are in a crisis': Red Dress Day honoured as leaders say more work to be done
The head of the Native Women's Association of Canada says it's clear there's an ongoing emergency nearly four years after the final report into missing and murdered Indigenous woman and girls was released.
London
BREAKING
Car strikes parked dump truck, driver three times over legal limit: Police
Around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the collision on Queen Street where both vehicles had sustained significant damage.
Windsor
Manslaughter conviction overturned for Windsor man facing 15 years in prison
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled Dia Hanan was denied a timely trial and it alleges a trial judge made an error.
Crews respond to fire north of Chatham
The blaze broke out around 7:26 a.m. at 83134 Dover Centre Line and as of 8:48 a.m. is still considered an active incident.
BREAKING
Barrie
Firefighters battling barn fire in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Fire crews were called to the fire on 15 Sideroad, between 5th and 6th Line, just after 8 a.m. on Friday.
Traffic stop on Hwy 11 for insecure load turned much more serious for driver
According to OPP, what started as a routine traffic stop in Bracebridge turned more serious when the officers found the driver wasn't properly licenced, and the truck had two different plates, neither registered to the vehicle.
Crown wraps up its case in the Rob Sampson murder trial
The Crown called its final witnesses to the stand in the murder trial of Rob Sampson, the Orillia man charged in the 2019 death of Tracy Reid, his on-again, off-again girlfriend.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING
Woman shot during 'targeted and isolated incident' in downtown Sudbury: Police
A 38-year-old man is in custody after a fight in downtown Sudbury resulted in a 41-year-old woman being taken to hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night, police say.
Ottawa
BREAKING
Ottawa's new bag tag policy will charge $3 for extra garbage bags
Ottawa residents will soon have to pay an extra $3 a garbage bag if they go over their limit for the year under a new bag tag program designed to encourage waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.
Driver of stolen car slams into Ottawa home
Residents of a quiet west Ottawa neighbourhood were shocked Wednesday night when a teen driver crashed a stolen car into a home.
Toronto
BREAKING
BREAKING | Girl, 8, killed in hit-and-run outside Burlington, Ont. school identified
An eight-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run outside a Burlington, Ont. school earlier this week has been identified by family.
Massive fire rages in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Firefighters are on scene at a structure fire in New Tecumseth, Ont. The structure in question appears to be a barn.
Montreal
BREAKING
Minor charged following allegations of sexual violence at Quebec high school
A minor has been arrested and charged after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced at a Quebec high school earlier this year. In late March, some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que. held a demonstration to denounce how staff had handled the allegations.
Atlantic
Halifax police review welcomed by lawyer representing arrested protestors
A review of a chaotic clash that broke out between police and protestors in downtown Halifax in August 2021 has been ordered by the police oversight board.
Prices at the pumps down again in the Maritimes
The price of gas and diesel has decreased in all three Maritimes provinces for the third week in a row.
Free public events around the Maritimes to commemorate King’s coronation
The lieutenant-governors in all three Maritime provinces will commemorate the coronation of King Charles III with free public events on Saturday.
Winnipeg
Suspect charged in Winnipeg homicide; police looking for info on victim
A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the homicide of a man who has yet to be identified.
Feasibility study complete into search of Winnipeg landfill for women's remains
The federal minister responsible for Crown-Indigenous relations says a study has been completed into whether it's possible for a Winnipeg-area landfill to be searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.
BREAKING
Calgary
Calgary police at scene of northeast shooting
An investigation is underway into a shooting that rocked a quiet neighbourhood in northeast Calgary.
2 people taken to hospital after northwest Calgary house fire
Two people were sent to hospital in stable condition Friday morning following a house fire in the northwest community of Royal Oak.
BREAKING
Edmonton
Drayton Valley, Alta., residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire
A reception centre has been set up in Edmonton for thousands of people in Drayton Valley and the surrounding area who were told to get out of town late Thursday night because of an out-of-control wildfire.
20 homes destroyed by wildfire, entire Indigenous community evacuated in northern Alta.
A 4,300-hectare wildfire has destroyed 20 homes in a northern Alberta Indigenous community and forced the entire community to leave.
10,000 Albertans evacuated due to wildfires
Wildfires throughout Alberta continue to force evacuations and cause alerts on Thursday.
Vancouver
'It's devastating': Cache Creek residents battle flood waters
Twenty-one properties in Cache Creek have been evacuated and one home has been destroyed in flooding that has turned local streets into rivers.
-
BREAKING
Friend of B.C. teen murder victim testifies from behind screen at trial
With a big white screen shielding her view of the accused, a friend of the 13-year-old girl found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park in 2017 took the witness stand Thursday.