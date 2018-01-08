Featured
Police charge three men in Cambridge bank robbery
The Scotiabank branch on King Street East in Cambridge was robbed on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 12:34PM EST
Three men are facing robbery charges following an incident in Cambridge on Dec. 15, 2017.
Waterloo Regional Police have identified three suspects they believe are responsible for the robbery at the Scotiabank on King Street East in Preston.
Police say two men allegedly demanded money and then fled in a Dodge Journey vehicle after the cash was turned over.
No one was injured in the incident.