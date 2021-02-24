KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have charged a man with multiple drug offences after they searched a home in Kitchener.

Officials said police carried out a warrant in a home in the area of David Berghey Drive and Active Avenue on Wednesday. Police seized drugs, scales, stolen property and several fraudulent identity documents.

A 43-year-old Kitchener man is facing multiple charges, including possession of cocaine, hydromorphone and cannabis for the purpose of trafficking, along with possession of stolen property and identity theft.

He was held for a bail hearing.