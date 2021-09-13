Police charge man with robbery, forcible confinement

KITCHENER -

A Kitchener man has been charged with robbery and forcible confinement following an incident in the area of King Street East over the weekend.

Police said the robbery occurred at King Street East and Cedar Street South around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said a woman was assaulted and a man stole her personal property. She sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police believe it was a targeted incident and there is no concern for public safety.

A 56-year-old Kitchener man was charged with robbery, assault causing bodily harm by strangulation and forcible confinement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.