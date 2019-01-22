

CTV Kitchener





A 34-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly trying to break into a home near Water and Weber Streets.

Police responded to the call around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect reportedly fled the residence after he was confronted by the homeowner.

When he was found by police a short distance away, the suspect assaulted the officers, who were forced to use a Taser.

The man faces six charges, including attempt break and enter and escaping lawful custody.