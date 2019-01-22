Featured
Police charge man with break and enter in Kitchener
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 12:11PM EST
A 34-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly trying to break into a home near Water and Weber Streets.
Police responded to the call around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
The suspect reportedly fled the residence after he was confronted by the homeowner.
When he was found by police a short distance away, the suspect assaulted the officers, who were forced to use a Taser.
The man faces six charges, including attempt break and enter and escaping lawful custody.