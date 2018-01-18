Featured
Police charge man who brought meth to court
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 12:06PM EST
Wellington County OPP say a man is facing a drug charge after allegedly bringing methamphetamine to court.
They say officers were providing a security check at the Guelph court on Wyndham Street around 11:30 Wednesday morning.
During the search officers allegedly found meth.
A 44-year-old Guelph man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.
He is set to return to court on Feb. 27.