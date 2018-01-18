

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP say a man is facing a drug charge after allegedly bringing methamphetamine to court.

They say officers were providing a security check at the Guelph court on Wyndham Street around 11:30 Wednesday morning.

During the search officers allegedly found meth.

A 44-year-old Guelph man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

He is set to return to court on Feb. 27.