

CTV Kitchener





A man from Kitchener has been charged with stunt driving as Waterloo Regional Police now search for a second driver.

Police observed the 29-year-old man speeding on Hwy. 8 near the Grand River Bridge around 6 p.m. on Friday.

They pulled over the driver of the grey Jetta, but are now looking for information about a second vehicle: a bright, blue Subaru sedan.

Anyone with knowledge of the vehicle of incident is being asked to contact police.