Featured
Police charge man for stunt driving, looking for second suspect
A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 2:27PM EST
A man from Kitchener has been charged with stunt driving as Waterloo Regional Police now search for a second driver.
Police observed the 29-year-old man speeding on Hwy. 8 near the Grand River Bridge around 6 p.m. on Friday.
They pulled over the driver of the grey Jetta, but are now looking for information about a second vehicle: a bright, blue Subaru sedan.
Anyone with knowledge of the vehicle of incident is being asked to contact police.