KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have charged a man who allegedly stole a moving vehicle from a Cambridge business last month.

Police say two men went to a business on Barbara Street in Cambridge on Nov. 24 and used fake IDs to rent a moving vehicle. Then, on Nov. 28 at around 5:40 a.m., officers were called to a motel on Hespeler Road for a report of three men unloading items from a moving vehicle into a motel room. However, the vehicle was gone when police arrived.

Officials say the suspects didn't return the vehicle to the business.

Police identified a suspect on Nov. 28 and arrested him.

A 47-year-old Cambridge man is facing multiple charges including possession of stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle, fraud and impersonation with intent.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.