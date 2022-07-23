Police charge Kitchener man after Friday stabbing in the downtown core

Waterloo regional police said they charged the man who was stabbed during a physical altercation on Friday.

According to police, a 35-year-old from Kitchener has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police are seeking an arrest warrant for a 38-year-old man from Kitchener who was involved in the altercation.

Police said the arrest warrant is for several charges, including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The incident occurred on July 22, at approximately 6:10 p.m in the area of Stirling Avenue South and Charles Street East.

Officials said they determined two males were involved, both of whom fled on foot.

Officers located a male in the area with stab wounds who was transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two males are known to one another, and there is no concern for public safety at this time, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.