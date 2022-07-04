Police charge Kitchener man after early morning collision

Waterloo regional police have charged a 47-year-old man from Kitchener with careless driving after he drove into a hydro pole.

The single-vehicle collision resulted in police closing Morgan Avenue between Centreville Street and Fairway Road for several hours while police investigated and hydro crews made repairs.

Police said the accident happened around 2:10 a.m. on Monday, July 4.

The driver, who was the vehicle’s lone occupant, sustained minor injuries.