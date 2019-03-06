

CTV Kitchener





Eight drivers have been charged for driving on a closed road after a head-on crash, police say.

The crash was between an SUV and a transport truck resulted in serious injuries and a fuel spill near Arthur on Wellington Road 109 and Side Road 16.

The driver of the SUV was transported to hospital in stable condition from the scene on Wednesday night just after midnight. He was later airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the transport truck was uninjured.

The Ministry of Environment was later called to the scene to deal with a diesel fuel spill. The ministry estimates that about 200 litres were spilt.

Wellington Road 109 was closed in the area for some time but has since reopened.

The cause of the collision is currently being investigated by OPP. They ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them.