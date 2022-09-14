Police charge 54-year-old Kitchener woman in connection to April homicide

Waterloo regional police said they have charged a second person in connection to a homicide in April of this year.

On Sept. 14, police said they arrested and charged a 54-year-old Kitchener woman with accessory after the fact to murder in the second degree.

The charges stem from April 24, 2022, when police responded to a home in the area of Green Valley Drive and Arrowhead Crescent.

Police said a deceased female was located in the residence.

A 44-year-old Kitchener resident was later charged with one count of second-degree murder.