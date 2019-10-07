

A total of four teenagers have been arrested in the stabbing death of a Hamilton teen outside of a high school.

Police also identified the teen as 14-year-old Devan Selvey.

The alleged incident happened on Monday afternoon outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School.

In a news release sent Tuesday, police say they have now charged four people between the ages of 14 and 18 with first-degree murder.

Two of them, males aged 14 and 18, have already appeared in court.

Another two suspects, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were arrested on Tuesday morning. They're still in custody—police say they're satisfied that they are the outstanding suspects.

In the release, police also say that they believe that they've found the murder weapon after a ground search.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board said the entire community shares in the grief.

"Our hearts are broken by the news that a 14-year-old student has died. There are no words that can begin to describe how shocked we are to learn about this loss," director of education Manny Figueiredo said in a statement.

Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk told media Monday that there was a relationship between the boy and the suspects, but he didn't know the extent of it.

Police also said Monday that the stabbing happened in front of the victim's mother.

Figueiredo said the school board will be supporting students and staff as it works with the Hamilton Police Service.

With files and reporting from The Canadian Press