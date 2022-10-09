Police charge 22-year-old driver after vehicle strikes Waterloo home

Waterloo regional police have charged a driver after a car crashed into a home in Waterloo.

Police responded to a report of a collision on Saturday around 2:40 p.m. in the area of Wild Calla Street and Sundew Drive.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle was travelling on Wild Calla Street and allegedly lost control, resulting in the vehicle to hit the house.

The collision caused significant damage to the residence. Police say no one was in the house at the time of the incident.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were assessed at the scene by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services and their injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

A 22-year-old Waterloo man was arrested and charged with dangerous driving.