KITCHENER -- Family tensions were running high this weekend, when Norfolk County OPP responded to a call for a domestic dispute involving cannabis.

Officers were called at around 10:30 a.m. to reports of an argument at a home in Simcoe.

Police say a disagreement ensued after a 14-year-old accused his mom of stealing his cannabis.

The two were separated by officers, who determined that neither the mom nor son was injured as a result of the argument.