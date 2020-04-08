Police called after teen accuses mom of stealing his pot: OPP
Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 9:55AM EDT
KITCHENER -- Family tensions were running high this weekend, when Norfolk County OPP responded to a call for a domestic dispute involving cannabis.
Officers were called at around 10:30 a.m. to reports of an argument at a home in Simcoe.
Police say a disagreement ensued after a 14-year-old accused his mom of stealing his cannabis.
The two were separated by officers, who determined that neither the mom nor son was injured as a result of the argument.