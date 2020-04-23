KITCHENER -- Two men are facing a number of charges after a reported chase with police that involved calling in back up, utilizing a spike belt, and the use of a stun gun.

Huron County OPP say officers saw a sedan without a front licence plate heading eastbound on Hydro Line Road in Seaforth just after midnight on Wednesday.

The driver of the sedan also allegedly failed to lower their high beams as they approached the police cruiser.

The vehicle reportedly accelerated away as the officers turned around to follow from a distance.

Police say the officers waited until backup was in the area before they attempted a traffic stop on Perth Line 34, which the driver failed to stop for.

A spike belt was later deployed and failed to stop the driver, who kept going on bare rims, according to a news release.

The accused then reportedly sideswiped a police cruiser before they were safely stopped outside of Seaforth.

OPP say the driver resisted arrested upon being stopped and a stun gun had to be used.

Police add that they found stolen property in the vehicle including various pieces of ID and a licence plate.

A 22-year-old man from Huron East is facing a number of charges, including: assaulting an officer with a weapon, resisting arrest, dangerous operation, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and possession of counterfeit money.

A 23-year-old man from Bruce County is facing charges of resisting an officer, possession of property obtained by crime, and failing to comply with probation order.

None of these charges have been proven in court.