Two men are facing charges after police executed a search warrant at a Kitchener storefront that was allegedly selling illegal cannabis.

OPP, Waterloo Regional Police and the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team conducted the drug bust on Thursday.

They say they found cannabis, cannabis products, cash and electronics from the Queen Street South location.

"Even though it's legal there are still many illegal businesses operating and that are selling cannabis illegally. There are proper legal license ways to obtain cannabis and this is one of the examples of a storefront that was shut down for selling cannabis illegally," says Cambridge OPP Cst. Lauren Ball.

Brandon Courtney, 28, and Jorge Boden, 32, have been charged with possession for the purpose of selling and possession of property obtained by crime.

Both have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.