

CTV Kitchener





Three people are facing charges after officers executed a search warrant at an illegal cannabis store in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police, working with the OPP and Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team, seized pot, rolled cannabis cigarettes, shatter, cash, electronics and weapons.

Three people were taken into custody: 50-year-old George Pearce of Hamilton, 21-year-old Justine Ann-Marie Mancebo and 44-year-old Pritzila Noeggerath, both of Cambridge.

They're all facing charges of possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution and selling and proceeds of crime under $5,000.