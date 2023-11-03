KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police believe there could be more victims in renovation scam

    A person seen measuring wood in this file image. (Photo by Los Muertos Crew via Pexels) A person seen measuring wood in this file image. (Photo by Los Muertos Crew via Pexels)

    Three men from Wilmot Township have been charged in a renovation fraud investigation.

    Waterloo regional police said in a media release that they were contacted by residents who paid for work that was allegedly never completed.

    Police added that, from August 2021 to February 2023, the men collected over $215,000 in deposits from 11 victims.

    They operated under the business names “VMS Modern Masters” and “Timber and Stone.”

    No refunds were ever provided.

    Police said they arrested the three men between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2.

    They’ve only been identified as a 53-year-old, 46-year-old, and a 37-year-old.

    All three are charged with fraud over $5,000, fraud under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime.

    The men are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12.

    Police believe there may be more victims of this renovation scam. They are encouraged to call WRPS at 519-570-9777, ext. 6365, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News