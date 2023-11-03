Police believe there could be more victims in renovation scam

Three men from Wilmot Township have been charged in a renovation fraud investigation.

Waterloo regional police said in a media release that they were contacted by residents who paid for work that was allegedly never completed.

Police added that, from August 2021 to February 2023, the men collected over $215,000 in deposits from 11 victims.

They operated under the business names “VMS Modern Masters” and “Timber and Stone.”

No refunds were ever provided.

Police said they arrested the three men between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2.

They’ve only been identified as a 53-year-old, 46-year-old, and a 37-year-old.

All three are charged with fraud over $5,000, fraud under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The men are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12.

Police believe there may be more victims of this renovation scam. They are encouraged to call WRPS at 519-570-9777, ext. 6365, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.