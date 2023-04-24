Police believe fires near Bingemans were intentionally set

Waterloo regional police are investigating a pair of fires near Bingemans Centre Drive that investigators believe were intentionally set.

Police say between 3:20 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Saturday, someone set fire to a wooden cabin in the area.

Later the same day, sometime between 10:45 p.m. and 12 a.m., police say a second wooden cabin nearby was also set on fire.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.