Police believe fires near Bingemans were intentionally set
Waterloo regional police are investigating a pair of fires near Bingemans Centre Drive that investigators believe were intentionally set.
Police say between 3:20 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Saturday, someone set fire to a wooden cabin in the area.
Later the same day, sometime between 10:45 p.m. and 12 a.m., police say a second wooden cabin nearby was also set on fire.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
PSAC workers return to picket lines for day 6 of strike action
More than 150,000 federal workers will return to the picket lines in Ottawa and across Canada today, after weekend contract talks failed to produce a new deal to end one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.
Most Canadians oppose recognizing King Charles as head of state: survey
Most Canadians do not want to recognize King Charles as head of state, and opposition to swearing an oath to him, singing 'God Save the King' at official ceremonies and putting his face on currency is even higher, according to new data from the Angus Reid Institute.
Canada proposes tighter consumer rules for airline passengers
Airlines in Canada would need to set up internal plans to deal with travel claims from disgruntled passengers and face greater pressure to compensate those impacted by flight disruptions under proposals included in the country's budget legislation, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Monday.
Ottawa looks to allies to possibly evacuate Canadians stuck in Sudan
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada is working with 'like-minded countries' to help citizens who remain in Sudan flee the country as an armed conflict there escalates.
Kim Potter, Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, freed
Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who mistook her gun for a Taser and killed Daunte Wright in 2021, was released from prison early Monday.
'You want to get angry': Manitoba man in critical condition after overdose on tainted drugs in The Pas
RCMP are warning people in The Pas about a tainted illicit drug circulating in the area after responding to six overdoses at the same location Saturday night.
WATCH | Moose sneaks into Alaska movie theatre, starts snacking on popcorn
Surveillance footage from a movie theatre in Alaska shows a moose wandering into the building and snacking on popcorn.
The man in a hurry: King Charles III rushes to make a mark
With the coronation just weeks away, King Charles III and Buckingham Palace machine are working at top speed to show the new King at work.
Kenya president says cult deaths akin to terrorism
Kenyan President William Ruto said Monday that the starvation deaths of dozens of followers of a pastor in the south of the country is akin to terrorism.
Police search for suspects in connection to downtown London, Ont. shooting
London, Ont. police were notified around 2:45 a.m. Sunday that possible gunshots were fired in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East.
Section of Bruce Peninsula now ‘protected land’
The Nature Conservancy of Canada has purchased a section of “environmentally sensitive” land on the Bruce Peninsula.
Rain or snow expected in London region on Monday
Sunshine is on the way for the week just behind a day of possible flurries and rain showers on Monday. Temperatures are actually forecast to be slightly below the normal level of 15 C for this time of year.
These two red light camera intersections in Windsor collect the most tickets
Two Windsor intersections are catching more red light runners compared to the others, according to a report by the city.
Amherstburg road reopens after 'active investigation'
County Road 10 in Ahmherstburg reopened around 11 p.m. on Sunday after what was described as an active investigation.'
Barrie police make arrest in Gunn Street stabbing incident
A 28-year-old Barrie man faces assault charges after a man was stabbed and taken to a Toronto area trauma centre in critical condition.
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Barrie's west end, suspects wanted
Barrie police are investigating a late-night shooting that left a man in a life-threatening condition.
Woman, 22, killed in single-vehicle crash on Capreol Lake Road in Sudbury
A 22-year-old woman has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Capreol Lake Road in Greater Sudbury.
Sudbury shooter still at large, police say
A fatal shooting took place inside a sports bar on Notre Dame Avenue Friday night in Greater Sudbury and police say the suspect is still at large.
Man suffered serious injuries in ByWard Market shooting
Ottawa police say a 20-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot early Saturday morning in the ByWard Market.
Grieving eastern Ontario family urges drivers to slow down on Hwy. 7.
A grieving family is urging drivers to slow down and focus on the road after a family member was killed in a crash just metres from their home in eastern Ontario.
Toronto dates added to Drake's North America tour
Drake has added two Toronto dates to his North American 'It’s All A Blur' Tour.
Some medical procedures cost more in private clinics, Quebec study finds
A study has found the cost of surgeries and other procedures performed in the private sector in Quebec far exceeds their public-sector equivalents, sometimes by as much as 150 per cent. The study was based on data obtained by the Institut de recherche et d'informations socioéconomiques (IRIS) through an access to information request.
Quebec PSAC strike: Workers feel 'left in the dust' on day 6 of demos
Federal worker strikes continued Monday in Quebec as public sector workers held picket lines all over the country amid stalled contract negotiations. Now in their second week of demonstrations, federal employees with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) are asking for wage increases to combat the rising cost of living. In one of the largest strikes in Canada history, government workers walked off the job as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, hitting the picket lines at some 250 locations across the country.
Cones to be removed from Quebec roads after 72 hours of inactivity
Quebec's transport minister has unveiled a variety of initiatives to reduce the impact of construction sites on the city's road network. Geneviève Guilbault took advantage of her visit to the Strategic Forum on Transportation Infrastructure, organized by Montreal's board of trade on Monday, to make the anouncement.
Maritimers take stunning, colourful photos of northern lights
Maritimers were busy taking photos of the aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Pride flag allegedly set on fire at Halifax-area high school
The RCMP has been called in to investigate a possible hate crime at a Halifax-area school after a pride flag was reportedly taken down and set on fire.
Public service union strike day 6: Pickets target locations with more impact
One of Canada's largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to hamper access to ports.
City announces street closures for next Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party
The City of Winnipeg has announced Monday's downtown street closures for the second Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party as the Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights in game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.
Chemical spill forced evacuation of northeast Calgary business: officials
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a northeast Calgary business Monday morning after a chemical spill resulted in a toxic cloud of gas in the facility.
Trailer, believed stolen from Crossfield, Alta., found in northeast Calgary
Authorities say a trailer, filled with a Crossfield, Alta., family's personal possessions has been found in northeast Calgary.
Man injured in northeast Calgary shooting
A man was shot in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge late Sunday night, officials said.
Crews respond to pair of fires in north Edmonton
Firefighters responded to two house fires in north Edmonton on Monday morning.
Oilers come from behind to edge Kings 5-4 in OT and even playoff series
The Edmonton Oilers' theme heading into the fourth game of their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings was to keep hammering at the rock until it split.
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm Monday, showers and breezy Tuesday
Mild afternoons and some occasional showers in Edmonton this week. Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday evening look to be the most likely timeframs for showers.
Public service union strike targets ports to increase impact on economy
Tens of thousands of federal public servants represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada are ramping up strike action.
What you wear at Vancouver public pools now up for debate
The Vancouver Park Board is set to vote on new guidelines for attire that's allowed and not allowed at public pools across the city.
Vancouver city council to hear presentation proposing 2% shift in commercial and residential tax distribution ratio
Vancouver city council will hear a presentation this week that calls for a two per cent shift in commercial and residential tax distribution ratio over the next four years.