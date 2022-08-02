Police believe 5 Guelph break-ins connected
Police are looking for a female suspect after a string of break-ins in Guelph.
In a media release, Guelph police said five businesses were broken into Sunday morning. Police believe the incidents are related.
In each of them, someone smashed the business’ glass door to get inside.
Police were first called to a business on Woolwich Street near Marilyn Drive around 6 a.m. The glass front door had been smashed and a small amount of cash was missing.
A short time later, officers responded to a business on Wellington Street West where they once again found the glass front door to be smashed. A cash register containing a small amount of cash was missing. Video surveillance showed the suspect entering the premises at 5:20 a.m.
Three more break and enters were later reported at businesses on Elmira Road North, Speedvale Avenue East and Woodlawn Road West.
Police said video surveillance at some of the businesses revealed the suspect to be a tall white woman, with a thin build and blonde hair. She was wearing a black and white or grey patterned sweater, black leggings, a baseball cap, gloves and a face mask. Police believe she arrived in a grey Mitsubishi sedan.
