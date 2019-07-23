

CTV Kitchener





The search for a missing Cambridge man has shifted focus to a body of water.

Police say that 42-year-old Jason Ng didn't show up for work on Monday, prompting his boss to call the authorities.

Officials say his vehicle was found in an industrial park off of Goddard Crescent. While he does live in Cambridge, he doesn't work in that area.

Police said they were concerned for his wellbeing.

On Tuesday, a search had begun near a pond behind a building on Goddard Crescent, where police say evidence shows he may have gone in.

"Evidence found during that search located by the entry of the small body of water on this premise led investigators to believe that he may have entered the small body of water," explains Const. Ashely Dietrich.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service doesn't have its own undercover search and recovery unit, but is waiting for the OPP to assist with the search.

Shortly after noon, the marked police vehicles at the scene had cleared.

A command post had been set up for their investigation in a parking lot on Goddard Crescent in Cambridge.

The man is described as Asian, standing five feet eight inches, with a medium build, short black hair and dark eyes. He wears prescription glasses.

Police say that Ng's disappearance is not being considered suspicious.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.