KITCHENER -- A Waterloo Regional Police Service-issued ballistics vest was among several police items stolen from a car in Kitchener overnight.

Police say that they got the call at around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Someone had reportedly entered the car, which was parked at an address in Stanley Park, and stole the vest.

Two magazines containing 30 rounds of ammunition, handcuffs, a flashlight and tourniquet, were also reported stolen, along with a red, black and white mountain bike.

Officials are reminding the public that, if you're concerned about someone using police equipment improperly, you can ask for further identification.

You can also contact police dispatch by calling 911 to confirm the identity of the officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.