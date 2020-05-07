CAMBRIDGE -- Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a reported robbery that involved two police badges, among other items.

On Tuesday, Police say someone reported the badges and personal property stolen from an address in Cambridge.

Police have not said what other personal property was stolen.

In a news release sent out Thursday, police are asking residents if they have concerns about someone using a police badge improperly, they should ask for further identification or call 911 to confirm the identity and presence of the officer.

Police are continuing to investigate the theft.