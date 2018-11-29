Featured
Police asking people to avoid area in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police say there is an ongoing investigation on Linden Avenue.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 1:56PM EST
There is a heavy police presence in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
The road is closed and police are asking members of the public to avoid the area.
The tactical team is currently on scene conducting an investigation.
This is a developing story.