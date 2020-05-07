GUELPH -- The Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after breaching his statutory release.

The OPP say Nick Dishman is known to travel to the Guelph and Windsor areas.

Police describe Dishman as a Caucasian man, 32-years-old, 5'6", 141lbs with light brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his right forearm, upper back and left rib cage.

Officials say he is serving a two year, ten month and 12 day sentence for break and enters, being unlawfully in a dwelling house and theft.

Police are asking anyone having contact with Dishman or information about his whereabouts to call them.