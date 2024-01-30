Police arrested man for Waterloo business theft

Regional police have arrested a man in connection to a business theft in Waterloo.

Police say the thief broke in to the business in the area of Erb and Albert Streets between 4 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 2.

An image of a suspect was released on Tuesday morning.

Later that day, police said someone was arrested on Friday for the incident.

A 31-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with attempting to break and enter, disguise with intent to commit, and posession of break and enter tools.