    Police arrested man for Waterloo business theft

    Waterloo regional police are looking to identity this person in connection to a break-in. Waterloo regional police are looking to identity this person in connection to a break-in.
    Regional police have arrested a man in connection to a business theft in Waterloo.

    Police say the thief broke in to the business in the area of Erb and Albert Streets between 4 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 2.

    An image of a suspect was released on Tuesday morning.

    Later that day, police said someone was arrested on Friday for the incident.

    A 31-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with attempting to break and enter, disguise with intent to commit, and posession of break and enter tools.

