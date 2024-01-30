Police arrested man for Waterloo business theft
Regional police have arrested a man in connection to a business theft in Waterloo.
Police say the thief broke in to the business in the area of Erb and Albert Streets between 4 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 2.
An image of a suspect was released on Tuesday morning.
Later that day, police said someone was arrested on Friday for the incident.
A 31-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with attempting to break and enter, disguise with intent to commit, and posession of break and enter tools.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada rental vacancy rate hits all-time recorded low as average rent climbs: CMHC
Canada's overall rental vacancy rate reached a new low of 1.5 per cent in 2023, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corperation (CMHC).
Canada's fertility rate hit all-time low in 2022, Statistics Canada says
Statistics Canada says the country’s fertility rate reached an all-time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022, which is part of a downward trend that began in 2009.
UFOs: Listen as pilots describe 'bizarre' lights and 'triangle formation' over Canadian Prairies
At least four flights reported 'multiple lights sometimes in a triangle formation' high above the Canadian Prairies one morning earlier this month, according to air traffic control audio obtained by CTVNews.ca.
B.C. employers sue workers for quitting without required notice
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has weighed in on two cases where employers attempted to sue workers who allegedly quit without providing the notice required by their contracts.
Man accused of beheading his father, police investigating video allegedly showing him with the head
A man in Pennsylvania has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse after his father was found decapitated and police are investigating a video on social media that allegedly shows him holding up the head, authorities said Wednesday.
Explorer may have found wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane in Pacific
A former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer says he believes he has found the wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane, which disappeared nine decades ago, on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean using sonar data from a deep-sea drone.
What to know about human brain implants
If brain implant technology works, it could one day benefit people who are otherwise unable to move or communicate and may have even wider-ranging applications for health. Here’s what to know about brain implants.
Toronto Catholic District School Board changes PA day date due to upcoming solar eclipse
The Toronto Catholic District School Board will change the date of its upcoming professional activity day to coincide with a rare total solar eclipse as the biggest school board in the city prepares to vote on the issue.
Iran threatens to 'decisively respond' to any U.S. strikes as Biden weighs response to Jordan attack
Iran threatened Wednesday to "decisively respond" to any U.S. attack on the Islamic Republic following President Joe Biden's linking of Tehran to the killing of three U.S. soldiers at a military base in Jordan.
London
-
Community policing officers won't return to London schools
While some of the board saw it as a potential opportunity to create relationships between students and London police, many cited students' safety concerns and reviews of school resource officer programs that showed harm to BIPOC.
-
Planning committee approves major commercial development on north London property notorious for flooding
A council committee has voted to allow a McDonald’s in an area prone to heavy flooding — but didn’t come without debate over whether the fast food restaurant and its neighbours could end up having to bail themselves out.
-
NHL players among those charged in sexual assault allegations
The lawyers for four NHL players who were former members of the 2018 Canadian junior gold medal winning team have confirmed they have been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving a young woman.
Windsor
-
New rules in Lakeshore to reduce 'nuisance lights' on neighbouring properties
At the meeting on Tuesday night, council approved an amendment to the existing property standards bylaw that will 'prohibit light fixtures that may negatively impact neighbours.'
-
Chatham-Kent man sentenced to nine years for impaired crash that killed two women
A 24-year-old Chatham-Kent man has pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday for impaired driving causing the death of two women.
-
Five Canadians facing extradition to the U.S. for involvement in drug smuggling ring
Authorities have dismantled a drug smuggling operation that they say involved large quantities of narcotics coming into Los Angeles from Mexico before being distributed in the U.S. and Canada by long-haul truckers.
Barrie
-
New MRI equipment on Midland hospital's wish list
The GBGH Foundation is raising funds to Midland to bring cardiac MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) technology to GBGH to help reduce lengthy wait times across the region.
-
Search warrants lead to two arrests in drug trafficking investigation
Two people have been arrested after search warrants were executed in Angus Tuesday.
-
Barrie council to reopen conversation on fireworks restrictions
No matter the time of year, the discharging of fireworks can always stir up debate, and now one Barrie councillor wants those conversations to come to city hall.
Northern Ontario
-
-
-
Without heat for a year, northern Ont. tenant tired of promises that it will be fixed
A tenant in Timmins says her small apartment building has been without heat for around a year — and she’s been struggling to get her landlord to fix the issue.
Ottawa
-
24 calves killed in barn fire near Richmond
Twenty-four calves have been killed in an early morning barn fire at a dairy farm near Richmond, 40 minutes away from downtown Ottawa.
-
'Things are basically out of control': Residents voice concerns over increased crime, drug use in Carlington
Residents in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood say they're fed up with the rise in crime and drug use since a supportive housing residence operated by the Shepherds of Good Hope (SGH) opened.
-
'It's been a nightmare': Residents describe search for family doctor in Ottawa
Ottawa residents without a family doctor say the search to find a new one has been infuriating and a nightmare, with many clinics bluntly saying they're not accepting new patients.
Toronto
-
Toronto Gardiner Expressway lanes closed due to debris
Toronto police are warning of lane closures along the Gardiner Expressway Wednesday morning due to debris on the road.
-
-
York University Jewish student organization feels 'targeted' after teaching toolkit circulates
Johanna Joseph says she feels nervous about wearing a necklace from her late grandmother when she goes to class at York University because it bears the symbol of the Star of David.
Montreal
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge: Free transit ends for some commuters
Some commuters benefiting from free public transit due to work on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will have to start paying for their fares.
-
Montreal restaurant gives away hundreds of dollars in treasure hunt
Alto restaurant in downtown Montreal is giving away $200 to customers as part of a social media game.
-
Know your rights when it comes to lease renewals, say Montreal officials
Lease renewal season is upon us, and municipal officials want tenants to know their rights.
Atlantic
-
One person seriously injured after crash involving school bus: N.S. RCMP
One person suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a crash between a school bus and another vehicle on Highway 7 in Porters Lake, N.S., according to RCMP.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Inquiry releasing report today on Afghanistan vet who killed his family and himself
Seven years after a former Canadian soldier fatally shot three family members and himself in rural Nova Scotia, a provincial inquiry is scheduled to release today a final report explaining what happened and how to prevent a similar tragedy.
-
40 per cent of N.S. households struggle to pay their electricity bill: report
The climbing costs of just about everything are hitting everyone hard, but for some people living in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, it's at a breaking point.
Winnipeg
-
New security post for Winnipeg city hall following threats, harassment
Security upgrades are coming to Winnipeg City Hall after councillors say safety is an issue, and current protocols to protect them fall short.
-
'Really overwhelming': Winnipeg woman wins $5M on Lotto 6/49
A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.
-
CBSA to announce largest narcotics seizure in Prairie history
The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) is set to make an announcement on Wednesday in Winnipeg regarding a historic narcotics seizure.
Calgary
-
Calgary city council decides against property tax rebate in 2024
Calgary city council decided Tuesday night not to ask administration to find $23 million in budget cuts that would have led to a one-time rebate for homeowners.
-
Temperature records broken across Alberta on Tuesday
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada data, record highs were set at more than 110 locations in Alberta on Tuesday.
-
Doctors launch 'SOS' campaign to bring awareness to unsustainable family practice model
Twenty-four family and rural physicians will talk for an hour each, starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 31 to bring awareness to what they say is an unsustainable family practice model in the province.
Edmonton
-
'Muscling': Alberta government won't stock B.C. wines that sell direct to consumers
An interprovincial wine war is fermenting after Alberta's liquor wholesaler told vintners in British Columbia that it won't stock their products in retail stores unless they stop shipping it directly to consumers.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fire that caused toxic smoke alert in east-central Alberta out
An alert asking residents in an east-central Alberta county to seek shelter to avoid breathing toxic smoke was cancelled Tuesday evening.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Spring-like conditions linger all week, but a return to winter isn't far off
We reached the peak of the warm spell with a record-setting high of 12.4 C in Edmonton Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Former student who was abused by Victoria tutor awarded $2.3M
A former Victoria public school student has been awarded more than $2.3 million from the estate of a school tutor who sexually abused him as a child.
-
Evacuation orders, alerts issued in Pemberton due to flooding
The Village of Pemberton, B.C., issued an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon due to “immediate danger to life safety” posed by flooding in the area.
-
Floodwaters inundate Squamish Valley Road
The atmospheric rivers and record-breaking warm weather blanketing B.C.'s South Coast are causing flooding in Sea to Sky country, including parts of Squamish.