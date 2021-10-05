Police arrest woman allegedly painting on exterior business wall

Waterloo regional police headquarters (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener) Waterloo regional police headquarters (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Quebec lawyer among eight killed in Italy plane crash

Quebec lawyer Julien Brossard was one of the victims of a plane crash in a suburb of Milan, Italy that killed eight people. A small private plane crashed into a vacant office building on Sunday, en route to the Italian island of Sardinia.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver